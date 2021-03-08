Speeding up vaccinations will lead Italy out of crisis -PM Draghi

ROME, March 8 (Reuters) - Speeding up Italy’s vaccination campaign will enable the country to overcome the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Monday, adding that his government would do whatever was necessary to protect lives.

“The pandemic is not yet over, but with the acceleration of the vaccine plan, a way out is not far off,” Draghi said in a speech to mark international women’s day. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Angelo Amante)