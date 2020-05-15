Italy's economy may shrink by as much as 13% this year - BOI study

MILAN, May 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s gross domestic product may contract by as much as 13% this year as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic in case of new outbreaks that lead to an extension of containment measures, a Bank of Italy study warned on Friday.

Under a less adverse scenario, Italy’s gross domestic product is expected to fall by 9% in 2020, the study said.

The Rome government has forecast an 8% contraction for the euro zone’s third-largest economy this year.