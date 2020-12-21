Management weakness in family firms may hamper Italy recovery-central bank head

MILAN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Italy’s struggling economy may be held back in recovering from the coronavirus crisis by management weaknesses among its large number of family-run companies, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said on Monday.

Italy, among the worst-affected countries in Europe, is set to see its economy contract by some 9% this year, according to the most recent forecast by the Italian central bank, which earlier this month trimmed its estimate for growth in 2021 to 3.5% from an earlier forecast of 4.8%.

Speaking at an online event on governance and company management, Visco said policymakers were realising more and more the importance that company management has in contributing to total factor productivity - a measure of how efficiently an economy uses its resources.

Noting that while the share of family-owned businesses in Italy is similar to other European countries, Visco said the share of family-managed businesses was “considerably higher”.

“In the selection of managers, family background, social and political connections often appear to hold more weight than competence, managerial skills and education,” he said, adding: “This also tends to hamper corporate performance”. Companies with greater ability to adapt would be more likely to survive the pandemic-induced slump, Visco said, while innovative thinking and openness to change would be vital.

“There is indeed some very recent evidence to show that better-managed Italian firms have been able to adjust their organisational processes and activities more rapidly, thus containing the economic losses caused by the pandemic.”

While it would be difficult for policymakers to steer improvements in corporate governance among private companies, “investing in human capital may provide firms with the edge needed to excel in challenging environments.” (Reporting by James Mackenzie, editing by Gavin Jones)