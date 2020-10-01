Italy considers extending COVID-19 emergency until January 31, media say

FILE PHOTO: People walk next to a testing site at Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Italy is considering extending until Jan. 31 next year its state of emergency over the COVID-19 crisis, two national newspapers said on Thursday.

The emergency, set to expire in mid-October, gives the government greater powers, allowing officials to more easily bypass the bureaucracy that smothers much decision-making in Italy.

Dailies Il Messagero and Corriere della Sera said a cabinet meeting discussed the issue late on Wednesday.

“It is not official yet.. while at first (the government) talked about pushing it back to Dec. 31, during the meeting (the government) considered going beyond the end of the year, given that the cohabitation with the virus is destined to go on for a long time still,” Il Messaggero said.