Italy to extend COVID-19 state of emergency to end of January - PM

ROME, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Thursday said he would propose to parliament to extend the COVID-19 state of emergency to the end of January.
The state of emergency, which is originally due to expire in mid-October, gives greater powers to both regional and central government, making it easier for officials to bypass the bureaucracy that smothers much decision-making in Italy.
Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Alison Williams
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.