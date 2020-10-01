Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Italy to extend COVID-19 state of emergency to end of January - PM

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Thursday said he would propose to parliament to extend the COVID-19 state of emergency to the end of January.

The state of emergency, which is originally due to expire in mid-October, gives greater powers to both regional and central government, making it easier for officials to bypass the bureaucracy that smothers much decision-making in Italy.

Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up