Italy PM Draghi says an ESM loan not a priority for Italy at the moment

ROME, March 19 (Reuters) - A loan from the euro zone’s ESM bailout fund is not a priority for Italy, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday, adding that such a loan would require a plan on health spending which is still not in place.

“At the moment the level of interest rates is such that applying for the ESM is not a priority,” Draghi told a news conference. “An ESM loan without a plan for how to use it for health spending would be a waste of money,” he added. (Reporting by Angelo Amante, Giuseppe Fonte and Gavin Jones; Editing by Leslie Adler)