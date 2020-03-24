Bonds News
Italy says eurozone bailout fund should be used with no conditionality

ROME, March 24 (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Tuesday that the euro zone’s bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, should be used to help economies hit by the coronavirus crisis, with no strings attached.

“We must use all the resources available at the EU level, including the ESM, without any conditionality,” Gualtieri told parliament.

The minister added that the EU should consider issuing a common debt instrument, or safe asset, something so far resisted by some of its richer members.

