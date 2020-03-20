Italy urges new EU bonds to fight coronavirus crisis

ROME, March 20 (Reuters) - Italy’s Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Friday that European Union bonds are needed to fight the coronavirus emergency hobbling the block’s countries.

“We should foresee the issue of European securities that can be used by each country under the same conditions and must be related to the fight against coronavirus and its economic consequences,” Gualtieri told Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera.

“We are facing a symmetrical shock that affects everyone and therefore we need to use the tools we have in an innovative way”.