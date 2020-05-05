Italy's Gualtieri sees at least 100 bln euros for Italy from EU's recovery fund

ROME, May 5 (Reuters) - Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Tuesday he was confident the new European Recovery Fund will make available at least 100 billion euros ($108.59 billion) for Italy to help its economy bounce back from the coronavirus crisis.

European leaders are negotiating over the creation of a fund worth at least 1 trillion euros to boost economies hit by the virus epidemic.

“I am confident that at least 100 billion euros could be used for our country via the Recovery Fund,” Gualtieri told the Italian senate.

Italy wants the fund to provide mainly grants to EU governments, rather than just loans,