Italian PM Conte tells unions factories will remain shut for now

ROME, April 9 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told trade unions on Thursday the government did not yet consider it possible to re-start production in factories shut down to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, a union leader said.

“The Prime Minister confirmed that the conditions to restart the suspended activities are not yet in place,” UIL union leader Carmelo Barbagallo said in a statement after meeting Conte with other unions and business lobbies.

Separately, a minister who participated in the meeting told Reuters the factories would not reopen on April 14, suggesting a further extension of the lockdown imposed by the government which is currently due to expire on April 13.

The minister asked not to be named. (Reporting by Angelo Amante and Gavin Jones)