Ferrari to close plants in Italy for two weeks in coronavirus response - source

MILAN, March 14 (Reuters) - Premium carmaker Ferrari will close its two plants for the next two weeks until March 27 in a response to the coronavirus outbreak in Italy and expects parts shortages in coming days, a source close to the matter said on Saturday.

The source said the closure of the two plants, located in hometown Maranello and in Modena, in the northern Emilia Romagna region, was decided to protect workers from potential virus contagion, although the sites were already fully compliant with health requirements imposed by Italian government.