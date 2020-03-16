Fiat Chrysler halts production at most European plants for two weeks

MILAN, March 16 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler (FCA) said on Monday it was halting production through March 27 at the majority of its plants in Europe following a coronavirus crisis which is disrupting the economy.

FCA said production for its FCA Italy and Maserati units would stop in the next two weeks at the Italian plants of Melfi, Pomigliano, Cassino, Mirafiori, Grugliasco and Modena.

Serbia’s Kragujevac facilities and Poland’s Tychy plant will also close.

“The temporary suspension ... enables the group to effectively respond to the interruption in market demand by ensuring the optimization of supply,” FCA said in a statement.