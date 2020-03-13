Fiat Chrysler seeking to keep ops running, vehicle programs on track amid coronavirus

MILAN, March 13 (Reuters) - In response to the coronavirus emergency, Fiat Chrysler is focusing on how to keep production lines running and vehicle programmes on track, the automaker’s Chief Executive Mike Manley said in a letter to employees.

The Italian-American carmaker said earlier this week it was temporarily halting operations at some plants in Italy and would reduce production rates in response to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the largest in Europe.

“We are now managing the company to ensure business continuity, in particular focusing on how we keep production lines running and vehicle programs on track,” Manley said in the letter.