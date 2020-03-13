Fiat Chrysler to extend temporary closure of two Italian plants in virus response-source

MILAN, March 13 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler will extend by two days a planned temporary closure at two Italian plants to complete actions in response to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

Plants in Melfi and Pomigliano will be closed until Tuesday, the source said, adding that Fiat Chrysler was examining the situation at its other Italian factories.

The automaker said on Wednesday it was temporarily halting operations this week at four of its Italian plants, for two or three days each, to sanitise work and rest areas and to adapt manufacturing processes to allow more space among workers.