Fincantieri to halt ops in Italy from March 16-29 over coronavirus

MILAN, March 13 (Reuters) - Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri will temporarily halt operations at all its Italian sites from March 16 to March 29 to help fight the spread of coronavirus, according to a letter to employees seen by Reuters.

In the letter, signed by Fincantieri official Carlo Cremona, it said it would be bringing forward summer leave to meet the temporary production halts.

“This measure, while certainly having repercussions on more imminent deliveries, will allow for a larger presence in August to mitigate the impact on subsequent order requirements,” Cremona said.