Italy working on proposal for common debt instruments - econ minister

ROME, April 1 (Reuters) - Italy is working on a concrete proposal for the issue of common debt instruments at the European Union level to help deal with the impact of the coronavirus crisis, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Wednesday.

Germany and the Netherlands have so far blocked calls from Italy, Spain and France for the issuance of joint debt to help finance a recovery.

Gualtieri told parliament that Italy was planning a second emergency decree that, combined with measures introduced in March, would provide liquidity and bank loans totalling “well over 500 billion euros” to help the battered economy.

Italy, the epicentre of the coronavirus emergency in Europe, was the first Western country to introduce sweeping bans on movement and economic activity, having first confirmed the presence of the virus within its borders almost six weeks ago. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Crispian Balmer)