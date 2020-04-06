Bonds News
April 6, 2020 / 9:10 AM / a few seconds ago

Italy state agencies to give guarantees for bank loans up to 200 bln euros - draft decree

1 Min Read

ROME, April 6 (Reuters) - Italy’s state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and its export agency Sace will be authorised to guarantee bank loans this year worth up to 200 billion euros, according to a government draft decree seen by Reuters on Monday.

The Treasury will create a dedicated fund of 1 billion euros for the guarantees intended to soften the economic impact of the coronavirus emergency, the draft said.

Of the 200 billion euros, 30 billion euros ($32.39 billion)will be intended for small and medium-sized companies, the backbone of Italy’s economy. ($1 = 0.9262 euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Gavin Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below