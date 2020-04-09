Intesa Sanpaolo to offer 50 bln euros in new loans for coronavirus emergency

MILAN, April 9 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo said on Thursday it would make up to 50 billion euros in loans ($54.3 billion) available after the Italian government stepped up efforts this week to support companies facing liquidity troubles due to the coronavirus crisis.

Rome on Monday approved an emergency decree offering guarantees on more than 400 billion euros ($435 billion) worth of liquidity and bank loans to companies.

The measures, combined with a previous stimulus package announced in March, will allow banks to offer credit of more than 750 billion euros to help stave off the collapse of the euro zone’s third largest economy.

Italy’s biggest retail bank said the new liquidity would come after medium and long-term lending worth 15 billion euros in the first three months of the year and in addition to a debt moratorium announced by Italian banks last month.

“The bank is increasing liquidity available to companies in this phase of exceptional emergency, allowing them to protect jobs and manage payments despite the progressive reduction or even the absence of revenue,” Intesa Sanpaolo said.

Between mid-March and April 3 new loans to face the coronavirus emergency granted to small and medium companies which make up the backbone of Italy’s economy came to 1.5 billion euros with some 10,000 requests received, the bank said.