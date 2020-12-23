Families of Italian Covid victims seek $122 mln from government

ROME, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Around 500 relatives of people who died of COVID-19 in Italy said on Wednesday they were initiating legal action against regional and national authorities, seeking 100 million euros ($122 million) in damages.

The civil lawsuit, which the plaintiffs said they would present to a Rome court in the next few hours, is against Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Health Minister Roberto Speranza and the governor of the northerly Lombardy region, Attilio Fontana. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, editing by Gavin Jones and Kevin Liffey)