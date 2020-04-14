Italy's bank loans, deposits up in March - banking lobby

MILAN, April 14 (Reuters) - Bank lending in Italy rose in March as borrowers halted repayments under a debt holiday introduced to confront the coronavirus emergency and maxed out on credit lines, banking lobby ABI said on Tuesday.

ABI said in its monthly report that loans to households and businesses in March rose 1.4% versus the previous year, nearly tripling the 0.5% increase posted in February.

A preference for cash amid the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis also drove client deposits at Italian banks up by more than 9 billion euros in March compared with the previous month, ABI said.

Deposits were up by 77 billion euros, or 5.1%, on a yearly basis, ABI said. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; Writing by Valentina Za; Editing by Alex Richardson)