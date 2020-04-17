Italy's banks weigh legal risks of granting state-backed loans

* Govt will guarantee up to 750 bln euros in new loans

* Banks would need `legal shield’ to speed up procedures

* Legal risk highest for already struggling firms

By Andrea Mandala and Stefano Bernabei

MILAN, April 17 (Reuters) - Italy’s banks are wary of legal risks they could face in lending money under a state guarantee scheme set up to offset the impact of the coronavirus crisis, industry sources said, potentially delaying a key measure to prop up the ailing economy.

To help companies crippled by a prolonged shutdown as Italy battles one of the world’s deadliest coronavirus outbreaks, the Rome government has pledged to guarantee up to 750 billion euros ($815 billion) in new bank loans.

The guarantee covers 100% of loans up to 800,000 euros and a credit analysis would not be required for sums of up to 25,000 euros. The state will guarantee between 70% to 90% of larger loans or credit extended to bigger companies.

Adding to credit risk concerns, banks are worried about the legal risk under Italian law if borrowers default on their debt, three people in the banking industry said.

An official at one medium-sized lender said banks had to screen all loan requests, even those with a full state guarantee.

“It’s like we’ve been told open the door and let anyone in your home, we just can’t do that,” the official said.

The assessment of a borrower’s viability is complicated by the prospect of a contraction in the Italian economy this year, which the International Monetary Fund estimates will reach 9%.

“Banks have always had the problem that they can be held liable for credit abuse or aiding bankruptcy, now that’s made 10 times worse by the economic situation,” Corrado Sforza Fogliani, a lawyer who chairs Banca di Piacenza’s executive committee, said.

Banks also risk damaging other creditors if they keep an unviable company in business by lending it money.

“In the current situation, where borrowers can ask for as little as 25,000 euros, who’s going to risk handing out money without a legal shield from criminal prosecution?” Mr Sforza Fogliani said.

One source said such a shield would be necessary to speed up procedures, adding that authorities were little inclined to grant it despite pressure from banks.

How quickly cash-starved companies can access state-guaranteed funds is key for their survival, but the legal challenge adds to other hurdles banks face due to the high volume of requests and the complexity of the procedures.

The Bank of Italy estimates that the additional financing needs of Italian companies could reach 50 billion euros between March and July.

But banking officials say lenders had already been overwhelmed by requests to halt payments under a debt moratorium and are now battling with the bureaucratic intricacies of the liquidity package.

To further complicate matters, prosecutors in Italy have warned that organised crime could take advantage of such measures through front companies.

A senior executive at a large bank told Reuters that concerns about legal risks would particularly hinder the already limited provisions in the government’s package in favour of businesses that faced difficulties even before the virus hit.

Banks have failed to win a wide inclusion in the measures of already struggling borrowers, officials who worked on the package have told Reuters.