Italians strongly backed coronavirus lockdown - stastistics bureau survey

ROME, May 25 (Reuters) - Italians were strongly supportive of their government-imposed lockdown to curb one of the world’s worst coronavirus outbreaks, according to a survey published on Monday by national statistics bureau ISTAT.

The poll, conducted from April 5-21 at the height of Italy’s epidemic, showed some 91% of respondents said the restrictions on movement and work were very useful or quite useful, against just 9% who deemed them not very or not at all useful.

The measures were also well understood and observed by a vast majority of respondents, with 89.5% describing the government’s instructions as “clear”.

On average Italians washed their hands 12 times a day and used disinfectant gel five times a day, the survey showed, and on most days they did not leave their home for any reason.

Almost 33,000 Italians have died from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, since its outbreak emerged on Feb. 21, the world’s third highest reported toll after the United States and Britain.

The lockdown imposed nationwide on March 9 has been gradually lifted since May 4, with bars, restaurants and shops allowed to reopen while observing strict social distancing rules.

During the lockdown, although workplaces deemed essential remained open and Italians were allowed out to shop for food, walk the dog or take exercise, some 72% of respondents said that on “an average day” they did not leave their home.

Despite being confined at home, three-quarters of Italians said their relations with family members remained positive during the curbs, with just 8% describing them negatively.

While Italians proved disciplined and compliant during the lockdown, the authorities have had more difficulty convincing them to respect the rules still in place since it was eased.

Scenes of street gatherings all over Italy in recent days have triggered threats to re-impose restrictions.

Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia has said he will recruit 60,000 volunteers to help enforce social distancing.