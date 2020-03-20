Italian car parts maker Marelli to halt production in Europe next week

MILAN, March 20 (Reuters) - Italian car parts maker Marelli said on Friday it would suspend most of its European plants next week in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

The decision comes came as the worsening virus situation has pushed many of Marelli’s clients to halt production in Europe, governments to strengthen measures and with the aim of protecting workers’ health, the company said in a statement.

The company - which combines former Fiat Chrysler unit Magneti Marelli and Japan’s Calsonic Kansei and is controlled by U.S. investment firm KKR - last week suspended Italian operations until March 27.

Marelli’s clients include top carmakers Volkswagen , PSA and Fiat Chrysler, which this week cut production as they grappled with the coronavirus crisis.