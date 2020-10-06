Italy may make masks outdoors mandatory in virus fight, health minister says

FILE PHOTO: Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza speaks to reporters after European health ministers from neighbouring countries to Italy held a meeting to discuss Italy's coronavirus outbreak, in Rome, Italy, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Italy is considering making the use of masks outdoors mandatory nationwide to fight the spread of the coronavirus, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Tuesday.

“We are working on a proposal to make the use of masks nationwide compulsory,” Speranza said during a parliamentary hearing.

After a steady decrease in daily cases during the summer, Italy saw new infections rising in the past weeks although its figures are still lower than those registered in other big European countries.