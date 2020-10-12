Italy to ban parties among new rules to curb COVID-19 - draft

ROME, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Italy is set to ban private parties and limit the numbers of guests at weddings and funerals among new restrictions aimed at curbing a surge in coronavirus infections, according to a draft decree seen by Reuters.

The decree, which could be issued as early as Monday, prohibits people from hosting more than 10 guests in their homes or in any other private premises.

It also states that no more than 10 guests will be allowed at weddings, and no more than 15 people can be present at funerals.

Italy on Friday topped 5,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day for the first time since March. Daily infections remained above 5,000 on both Saturday and Sunday.

Deaths linked to COVID-19 are far fewer, normally below 30, compared with peaks above 900 per day around the end of March.

Under the draft decree, amateur contact sports involving more than 6 people, such as soccer, are to be suspended and more severe social distancing is to be imposed in some workplaces.

The government also plans to reduce to 10 days from 14 days the quarantine period necessary for people who have come into contact with an infected person, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Sunday. (Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Alex Richardson)