Italy's Mediaset intends to use salary aid scheme due to coronavirus outbreak - letter to unions

MILAN, April 1 (Reuters) - Italy’s top commercial broadcaster Mediaset intends to tap a temporary salary aid scheme put in place by the government to help companies face the coronavirus emergency, a letter to unions seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

The document said the step had become necessary due to a reduction in working activity caused by the virus outbreak and would affect a total 2,156 employees for a maximum of 9 weeks.

Italy, the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak in Europe, was the first Western country to introduce sweeping bans on movements and economic activity after uncovering the contagion almost six weeks ago.

The government said this week it would extend the restrictions until at least the Easter holidays in mid-April.

The virus is expected to have pushed the fragile Italian economy into a deep recession, with Italy’s Economy Minister deeming “realistic” a 6% contraction in gross domestic product this year forecast by business lobby Confindustria.

To cushion the hit the government has approved a 25 billion euro package and is preparing to double the financial efforts despite constraints posed by its 2.4 trillion euro debt.

A spokesman for Mediaset, which is controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, said that the measure was temporary and did not reflect any difficulties at the group.

The spokesman said the employees would receive their full salary despite the reduced working hours.

Mediaset had 3.433 employees in Italy at the end of last year.