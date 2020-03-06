Healthcare
March 6, 2020 / 3:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Moody's sees Italy in a recession due to coronavirus

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 6 (Reuters) - Credit rating agency Moody’s said on Friday Italy’s economy is likely to fall into a recessin due to an expected contration in the first quarter, as the country battles with the worst coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

Italy’s economic output fell by 0.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019. A recession is normally defined as two consecutive quarters of economic contraction.

Moody’s said it was cutting its growth forecast for Italy’s gross domestic product to -0.5% in 2020, from a previous +0.5% estimate. It revised up its forecast for 2021 to 1.2% from 0.7%.

“The coronavirus outbreak is concentrated in Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna, provinces that contribute more than 40% of Italy’s GDP,” the agency said in a statement.

“Extensive closures and restrictions on movement in these regions will have a significant impact on economic growth.” (Reporting by Sabina Suzzi, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below