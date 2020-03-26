Italy postpones deadline for motorway operators business plans

MILAN, March 26 (Reuters) - Italy has postponed to May 20 a deadline for motorway operators to present new financial and business plans which must comply with new terms for concessions given the coronavirus emergency, the transport ministry said.

Further postponements of the deadline, which had been originally set at the end of March, depend on how the health crisis evolves, it added.

The postponement gives Autostrade per l’Italia, the motorway unit of infrastructure group Atlantia that runs more than half of Italy’s highway network, more time to prepare a multi-year plan with estimates of investments, costs and toll revenue in an attempt to avoid the scrapping of its concession.

Autostrade has been locked in a dispute with Rome over its motorway licence after 43 people were killed in 2018 by the collapse of a bridge it operated. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Valentina Za)