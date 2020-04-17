Healthcare
April 17, 2020 / 2:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italian power demand falls 10.2% in March

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 17 (Reuters) - Electricity consumption in Italy fell 10.2% in March due to measures taken to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic emergency, Italian power grid operator Terna said on Thursday.

When adjusted for seasonal, temperature and calendar effects, consumption was down 11.1%, it said.

The March trend was negative across the country but was particularly marked in the north where it fell 13%.

The northern region of Lombardy, where financial capital Milan is located, has been the hardest hit area in the COVID-19 emergency.

Electricity demand in the first quarter of the year fell by 4.5% compared with the same period last year, Terna said. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below