Prada has gradually reopened production from April 20, will use antibody tests

April 30 (Reuters) - Italy’s Prada said on Thursday it had gradually reopened production in several sites across Italy after almost two months of lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The fashion company said it had reopened its industrial sites in Tuscany on April 20 and those in the central regions of Umbria, Marche and the northern region of Veneto - one of the hardest-hit areas- after that.

It added that some workshops in its Milan headquarters were also back at work.

The group said it implemented a full-range of security measures for its staff, including a double-screening method for staff and the use of antibody tests.