Italy's API expects Falconara refinery to restart next week

MILAN, May 7 (Reuters) - Italian oil refiner API said on Thursday it expected its Falconara Marittima facility to restart production early next week after shutting down at the end of March as a result of COVID-19.

“The refinery ... has launched preliminary operations for the restart,” the group said in a statement.

The lockdown imposed by the Italian government to stop the spread of the pandemic led to a sharp fall in demand for oil products with excess supply saturating storage capacity.