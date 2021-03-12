Rome and Milan become 'red zones' as Italy ramps up COVID curbs

FILE PHOTO: People wearing masks walk in the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II as Lombardy tightens restrictions due to a surge in the number of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections in the region, in Milan, Italy, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s capital Rome and its financial centre Milan will have curbs on business and movement intensified from Monday as the government ramps up its efforts to stem a steady rise in coronavirus cases.

In recent months Italy has calibrated restrictions in its 20 regions according to a four-tier, colour-coded system (white, yellow, orange and red) based on local infection levels which are revised every week.

Under an order approved on Friday by Health Minister Roberto Speranza numerous regions have been shifted into the toughest red zones, including Lombardy around Milan, and Lazio around Rome.

Two other regions were already red, meaning that almost half the country’s regions and most of its population will be under the most severe restrictions from Monday.