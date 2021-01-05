Italy to enter capital of ReiThera to support COVID vaccine development

ROME (Reuters) - Italy will enter the capital of biotech company ReiThera to support the development of its COVID-19 vaccine, with the aim of concluding Phase 3 trials by summer 2021, the government’s special commissioner for the COVID emergency said on Tuesday.

“The government will enter the group’s capital through a state-controlled company in order to support, also by means of a capital injection, phase 2 and phase 3 (clinical trials for the vaccine development)”, commissioner Domenico Arcuri told a news conference.

Arcuri added that the potential vaccine, called GRAd-COV2, would help Italy reach “some independence” in the procurement of shots.

ReiThera is developing a vaccine together with Germany’s Leukocare and Belgium’s Univercells.