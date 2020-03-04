Italian govt to close schools, universities to contain coronavirus -Ansa

ROME, March 4 (Reuters) - The Italian government has decided to close schools and universities across the country until mid-March in a further attempt to contain the worst coronavirus outbreak in Europe, Ansa news agency reported on Wednesday.

The government shuttered schools and universities in the worst-affected regions in northern Italy some 10 days ago and quarantined a handful of towns at the epicentre of the outbreak. However, the contagion has spread, with at least 79 people dying and more than 2,500 infected. (Writing by Angelo Amante; Editing by Crispian Balmer)