March 4, 2020 / 11:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italy may close schools all over country due to coronavirus - govt source

1 Min Read

ROME, March 4 (Reuters) - The Italian government is considering closing schools all over the country due to its coronavirus outbreak, but no decision has been taken yet, a government source said on Wednesday.

At the moment only schools in the northern regions most affected by the epidemic are closed.

Seventy-nine people had died of the highly contagious illness in Italy up to Tuesday, with more than 2,500 confirmed cases.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Francesca Piscioneri, editing by Gavin Jones

