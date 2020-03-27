Italy to extend coronavirus schools shutdown past current April 3 limit - minister

ROME, March 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s education minister on Friday said schools across the country would remain closed beyond the current April 3 limit due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Our aim is to ensure that students return to school only when we are completely sure that it is safe, health is the priority,” Education Minister Lucia Azzolina told State broadcaster RAI.

Schools and universities have been closed nationwide since March 5, as part of a lockdown to curb the spread of the virus which has so far killed more than 8,000 people in Italy, the highest death toll of any country in the world. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; writing by Angelo Amante; editing by Gavin Jones)