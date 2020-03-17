Italy watchdog introduces ban on net short positions on all Milan shares

MILAN, March 17 (Reuters) - Italy’s market watchdog Consob said on Tuesday it had introduced a ban on net short positions for all the shares negotiated on the Milan bourse to tackle “strong turbulence” on the market due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The new measure will be effective as of March 18 and last for three months, Consob said in a statement.

At the same time, the regulator has also initiated an enhanced disclosure regime on investors’ holdings in 48 Italian listed companies.

Investors will have to disclose holdings over 1% in large groups or 3% in smaller companies, the regulator said. (Reporting by Valentina Za and Andrea Mandala; writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Sandra Maler)