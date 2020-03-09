Italy's top sports body calls for suspension of all events until April 3

ROME, March 9 (Reuters) - Italy’s top sports body on Monday called for all sports events to be blocked until April 3, and asked the government to issue a decree to enforce the measure as the country fights with the worst coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

After a meeting between representatives from all Italian team sports federations, the National Olympic Committee (CONI) said in a statement the government should intensify its measures against the virus.

“Health protection is the top priority for everyone,” the statement said.

The government had already ordered that all sporting events, including matches in the top-flight soccer league Serie A, must be played behind closed doors to avoid crowds of people that could boost the contagion. (Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing by Gavin Jones)