Italy considering extending COVID-19 emergency until July 31 - paper

People wearing protective face masks stand near the Colosseum, one day before the country goes back to lockdown as part of the efforts put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rome, Italy, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

MILANO (Reuters) - Italy is considering extending until July 31 this year its state of emergency over the COVID-19 crisis, Il Messaggeroa national newspaper said on Wednesday.

The emergency, set to expire at the end of January, gives the government greater powers, allowing officials to more easily bypass the bureaucracy that stifles decision-making in Italy.

“The hypothesis, more than concrete is confirmed in the government, is a renewal for another 6 months”, the daily said, without citing sources.