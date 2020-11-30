Italy approves new measures to help COVID-hit business, delays tax deadlines

ROME, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Italy’s government has approved new measures worth around 8 billion euros to support businesses hit by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

A major part of the package, which was approved by the cabinet in the early hours of Monday, centres on delaying tax deadlines for small companies and the self-employed for several months.

Rome will also provide a one-off 1,000-euro payment to workers in the tourism, spa and theatre sectors, which have been particularly badly hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Underscoring the scale of the problem, these latest measures came less than two weeks after the government had unveiled stimulus provisions worth around 10 billion euros, offering grants to businesses and food aid for the poor.

Italy was the first Western country to be hit by the virus in February, with the outbreak only coming under control after a months-long national lockdown. After a summer lull, infections soared again in October, forcing new government curbs.

As of Sunday, 54,904 people had died as a result of the disease in Italy, the second highest toll in Europe after Britain. It has also registered some 1.585 million cases.

Italy’s economy is expected to contract by at least 9% this year due to lockdown measures aimed at reining in the epidemic.

The new measures are not expected to push this year’s budget deficit above the current goal of 10.8% of gross domestic product as there was already spending leeway built into the target.

The government is planning to spend an additional 15-20 billion euros early next year to help the economy, which will push up the deficit in 2021, sources have said. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Crispian Balmer)