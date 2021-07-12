Italy reports 13 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 888 new cases

MILAN, July 12 (Reuters) - Italy reported 13 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 7 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 888 from 1,391.

Italy has registered 127,788 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.27 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,149 on Monday, up from 1,134 a day earlier.

There were four new admissions to intensive care units, down from six on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 158 from a previous 161.

Some 73,571 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 143,332, the health ministry said. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Giselda Vagnoni)