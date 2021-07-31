Italy reports 16 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 6,513 new cases

MILAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Italy reported 16 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, down from 18 the day before, the health ministry said, and the daily tally of new infections fell to 6,513 from 6,619.

Italy has registered 128,063 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.35 million cases to date. (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Giles Elgood)