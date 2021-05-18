Italy reports 201 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 4,452 new cases

MILAN, May 18 (Reuters) - Italy reported 201 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 140 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 4,452 from 3,455.

Italy has registered 124,497 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.17 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 11,539 on Tuesday, down from 12,024 a day earlier.

There were 86 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 69 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,689 from a previous 1,754.

Some 262,864 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 118,924, the health ministry said. (Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Francesca Piscioneri)