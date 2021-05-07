Italy reports 207 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 10,554 new cases

FILE PHOTO: People sit at a restaurant, as much of the country becomes a 'yellow zone', easing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions and allowing bars and restaurants to serve clients at outdoor tables, in Rome, Italy, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy reported 207 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 258 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 10,554 from 11,807.

Italy has registered 122,470 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.09 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 16,331 on Friday, down from 16,867 a day earlier.

There were 109 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 127 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients fell slightly to 2,253 from a previous 2,308.

Some 328,612 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 324,640, the health ministry said.