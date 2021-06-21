Italy reports 21 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 495 new cases

FILE PHOTO: People passes by the Duomo Cathedral, after Lombardy was downgraded from a red to an orange zone, loosening the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions including allowing non-essential shops to re-open, in Milan, Italy, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy reported 21 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 17 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 495 from 881.

Italy has registered 127,291 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.25 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,390 on Monday, down from 2,444 a day earlier.

There were 9 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 12 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 385 from a previous 389.

Some 81,752 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 150,522, the health ministry said.