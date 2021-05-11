Italy reports 251 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 6,946 new cases

MILAN, May 11 (Reuters) - Italy reported 251 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 198 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 6,946 from 5,080.

Italy has registered 123,282 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.1 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 14,937 on Tuesday, a decrease from 15,427 a day earlier.

There were 100 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 80 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 2,056 from a previous 2,158.

Some 286,428 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 130,000, the health ministry said. (Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Francesca Piscioneri)