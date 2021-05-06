Italy reports 258 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 11,807 new cases

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks near a closed shop, hoping for the return of foreign tourists and a busy summer season despite the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the glamorous tourist island of Capri, Italy, April 28, 2021. Picture taken April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy reported 258 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 267 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 11,807 from 10,585.

Italy has registered 122,263 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.08 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 16,867 on Thursday, down from 17,520 a day earlier.

There were 127 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 142 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 2,308 from a previous 2,368.

Some 324,640 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 327,169, the health ministry said.