Italy reports 31 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 480 new cases

MILAN, July 5 (Reuters) - Italy reported 31 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 12 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 480 from 808.

Italy has registered 127,680 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.26 million cases to date.

The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,337 on Monday, down from 1,364 a day earlier.

There were two new admissions to intensive care units, down from 7 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 191 from a previous 197.

Some 74,649 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 141,640, the health ministry said.