Italy reports 369 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 12,074 new cases

MILAN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Italy reported 369 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 336 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 12,074 from 10,386 the day before.

Some 294,411 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 274,019, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 94,540 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 2.75 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 18,274 on Wednesday, down from 18,463 a day earlier.

There were 113 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 154 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 2,043 from a previous 2,074.

When Italy’s second wave of the epidemic was accelerating quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)