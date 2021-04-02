Italy reports 481 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 21,932 new cases

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a man at the Santa Chiara hospital as doctors begin testing phase 2 and 3 of Italy's ReiThera coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine on patients after initial positive test results, in Pisa, Italy, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

ROME (Reuters) - Italy reported 481 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 501 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 21,932 from 23,649.

Italy has registered 110,328 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

The country has reported 3.6 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 28,704 on Friday, down from 28,949 a day earlier.

There were 232 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 244 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 3,704 from a previous 3,681.